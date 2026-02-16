MEDB hosts free business workshop in Kīhei

Small business owners looking to work with government agencies can attend a free workshop in Kīhei on April 7 hosted by state and federal transportation officials.

The session runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Malcolm Center in Kīhei, located at 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5. Check-in starts at 8:45 a.m.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is actively seeking vendors for airport and highway projects. Local contractors need certifications as the required first step toward bidding on major infrastructure jobs or airport concessions.

Organizers will cover lending options and the specific process to become a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise or Small Business Enterprise.

Transportation officials said the Maui workshop features a hands-on application segment where staff will walk owners through preparing electronic documents for the disadvantaged business program.

Space is limited and registration is required. Officials said there is no virtual option; attendees must show up in person.

Registration is available online at https://forms.office.com/g/cDhC1xRNAy or by scanning the QR code below.