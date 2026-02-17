Maui Weather Forecast for February 17, 2026





West Side

Today: Sunny and windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 73 to 79. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 74 to 80. East winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast winds up to 25 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 81. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to up to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers. Highs around 76 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 81. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 67. East winds 10 to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. East winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Occasional showers early in the morning. Scattered showers late in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers. Lows 37 to 50. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers. Highs around 76 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs 69 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 61. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds becoming east up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Very windy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs 64 to 80. East winds 10 to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 53 to 69. East winds up to 40 mph decreasing to up to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Highs 64 to 82. East winds up to 35 mph increasing to 15 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy to locally windy trade wind pattern persists through the week. Moisture embedded in the trades will periodically deliver clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas. Wetter weather is possible this weekend.

Discussion

Strong subsidence in full swing this morning as evidenced by the rapidly strengthening and lowering trade wind inversion on the most recent soundings out of Lihue. This subsidence is driven by building mid-level ridging and strong dry advection in the 850-700mb layer supporting dewpoint depressions on the order of 50C at 700mb. This supports current wind gust observations ranging between 35 mph along the Waianae Coast of Oahu to 40-50 mph in the lee of the West Maui Mountains. Large scale conditions will favor maintenance of downsloping through today. Meanwhile, the latest ASCAT pass indicates widespread sustained wind observations just shy of 30 kts over the open water immediately upstream of the islands, suggesting that the full suite of guidance is undersimulating winds by several knots. No reason to alter the existing Wind Advisory at this time. Leeward Maui and Oahu will be monitored for potential areal expansion as the morning progresses. Active subsidence will ease tonight into Wednesday, though the mid-level dry airmass will remain in place in support of a strong inversion. Gradient winds are modeled to undergo little change during the next 36 hours, an extension in time to the Wind Advisory will be a decision point today as well. Strong and stable trades continue through Thursday before static stability begins to diminish on Friday.

The week will otherwise be characterized by a rather slowly evolving large scale pattern that will ultimately lead to potential for several days of wet and unstable trades this weekend into early next week. Presently, upper troughing and convergent SE flow in the low levels maintains a steady moisture feed into a complex of thunderstorms centered near 15N/145W. Pressure falls and deepening cyclonic flow associated with evolving troughing west of the Hawaiian Islands will allow this moist SE flow to extend northwestward over the islands Friday into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday potentially feature a round of moderate dynamic forcing coupled with adequate left exit support superposed with moderate to strong moist trades in the lower levels. A flash flooding threat may develop during this time, but forecast confidence will be largley contingent on the expected strength of trades which will in turn modulate forward motion of showers. At this time, guidance indicate the islands residing along the gradient between stronger trades to the east and light SE flow to the west with plenty of room for error in either direction. Mid-level lapse rates are adequate but not impressive suggesting thunderstorms remain nothing more than an isolated threat. Certainly a scenario worth monitoring as the end of the week draws closer.

Aviation

Strong trade winds will prevail with winds beginning to veer east southeast by the end of today. Passing showers will primarily impact windward sides of the islands, occasionally reaching leeward sides. AIRMET Sierra is posted for tempo mountain obscurations above 2500 feet for the Big Island.

AIRMET Tango is also in effect for tempo moderate turbulence below 7000 feet over leeward sides of the islands.

Marine

A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to drift farther south through Wednesday and then weaken from Thursday onward. This closer proximity to the islands will keep strong and gusty trade winds in the regional forecast through at least Wednesday. A Gale Warning was issued for windier waters and channels around the island of Maui as satellite winds showed a large area of gale force winds last night. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for all Hawaiian Coastal Waters outside of the gale warning area. A slight decrease in trade wind speeds will develop from Thursday into Friday as the high weakens briefly, before another strong high develops far north of the state later this weekend.

Surf heights along east facing shorelines will remain solidly within High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria through Wednesday, driven primarily by a large and persistent fetch of fresh to strong trade winds upstream of the islands. The HSA will continue through Tuesday night and an extension through Wednesday is looking likely as strong upstream trades are expected to persist.

Surf will remain small along north, west and south facing shores through Saturday, as no significant swells are forecast into the weekend.

In the extended range forecast, forerunners from the next moderate to large, long period north (010-020 degree) swell appear to arrive by late Sunday night, building swiftly to advisory levels through next week Monday, and then slowly declining into the middle of next week. A Harbor Surge Marine Weather Statement may be required for north facing harbors, especially for Kahului and Hilo harbor.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Koolau Leeward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Molokai North, Molokai West, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Windward Haleakala, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Gale Warning until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel.

