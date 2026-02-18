33rd Annual Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards celebrates Hawaiʻi’s hospitality workforce

Maui properties swept the Manager of the Year category with First Place going to Craig Tanaka, Director of Security and Safety, Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott Maui. Second Place went to Ryan Corpuz, F&B Manager, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas. Third Place was awarded to Lawrence Wong, Director of Restaurants, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club. Picutred (L-R): Beachside Roofing’s Administrative Assistant Roxanne Ai, HLTA Chair Simeon Miranda, Lawrence Wong, HLTA President & CEO Mufi Hannemann, Craig Tanaka, Christina Gabriel (standing in for Ryan Corpuz), Hawaiian Airline’s Director of Community & Cultural Relations Debbie Nakanelua-Richards

The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association hosted the 33rd Annual Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards Luncheon on Feb. 11, 2026, at the Sheraton Waikīkī, honoring the outstanding individuals who power Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry.

Multiple Maui properties and employees earned accolades including the Wailea Beach Marriott, the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, the Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua, the Hampton Inn & Suites, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, and the Fairmont Kea Lani.

*Scroll down to see Maui awards, highlighted in yellow in the list below.

NPP Outstanding Lodging Employee (L-R): HLTA Chair Simeon Miranda, Clarina Ladera, HLTA President & CEO Mufi Hannemann, Kama Kane, Hawaiian Airline’s Director of Community & Cultural Relations Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, Edmund “Buster” Civerolo, Owner of Domino’s Pizza Hawaii Mike Rompel

The sold-out event welcomed nearly 850 attendees, comprised of hospitality employees, industry leaders, company honorees, and sponsors representing close to 100 hotels statewide. Together, they gathered to celebrate the frontline professionals and leaders whose dedication and service exemplify the true spirit of aloha.

Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana, meaning “hardworking people” in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, is one of the industry’s most anticipated annual events. Often described as hospitality’s version of the Oscars and Grammys, the awards recognize excellence across a wide range of roles—from housekeeping and engineering to food and beverage, front office, security, and management. Category winners were selected by a panel of judges representing diverse sectors of the hospitality community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This event is about honoring the heart of Hawaiʻi’s hospitality industry, our people,” said Mufi Hannemann, President and CEO of HLTA. “Every day, these hardworking professionals deliver the experiences that define Hawaiʻi around the world. Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana gives us the opportunity to pause, recognize their dedication, and celebrate the pride they bring to their work and to our communities. Their commitment ensures that Hawaiʻi remains a world-class destination grounded in the spirit of aloha.”

The Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards play a vital role in uplifting the tourism workforce, reinforcing industry standards of excellence, and inspiring the next generation of hospitality leaders. By recognizing employees at every level, the program highlights the importance of teamwork, innovation, cultural stewardship, and service in sustaining Hawaiʻi’s largest private sector industry.

The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association extends its sincere mahalo to this year’s nominees, winners, sponsors, and supporters for making the 33rd annual celebration a resounding success.

Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana finalists and winners gather on stage for a group photo

2026 Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Award Winners

Small Property: <300 rooms

Large Property: >300 rooms

Activities, Culture & Experience Person of the Year

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Small Property

First Place: Paul “Punahele” Andrade, Cultural Aloha Ambassador, Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

Paul “Punahele” Andrade, Cultural Aloha Ambassador, Westin Hapuna Beach Resort Second Place: Kaulu Amaral, Mea Ho’okipa, Four Seasons Resort Hualālai

Kaulu Amaral, Mea Ho’okipa, Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Third Place: Brenn Miller, Pool and Events Ambassador, Wayfinder Waikīkī

Large Property

First Place: Amy Newcomb, Activities Operations Supervisor, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Amy Newcomb, Activities Operations Supervisor, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club Second Place: Danielle King, Therapist/Esthetician, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Third Place: Wesley Companion, Recreation Assistant (Lead Lifeguard), Hale Koa Hotel

Bell & Valet Person of the Year



Small Property

First Place: Robert Pena Jr., Bell/Valet Attendant, Coconut Waikīkī Hotel

Robert Pena Jr., Bell/Valet Attendant, Coconut Waikīkī Hotel Second Place: Keolaikaika Andaya, Lead Bell/Valet Attendant, Wayfinder Waikīkī

Keolaikaika Andaya, Lead Bell/Valet Attendant, Wayfinder Waikīkī Third Place: John Parker, Bell, Bell/Valet Attendant, Ohia Waikīkī Studio Suites

Large Property

First Place: Ian Aotaki, Bell Attendant, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Second Place: William Stamp, Bell Person, Hale Koa Hotel

William Stamp, Bell Person, Hale Koa Hotel Third Place: Jesse Victorino, Bell/Valet Operations Supervisor, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Engineer & Maintenance Person of the Year, presented by Hawaii Gas

Small Property

First Place: Jonathan Clarin, Maintenance Tech III, Club Wyndham at Waikīkī Beach Walk

Jonathan Clarin, Maintenance Tech III, Club Wyndham at Waikīkī Beach Walk Second Place: Jason Puahi, Maintenance Supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

Jason Puahi, Maintenance Supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club Third Place: Nelson Cubero, Maintenance Engineer FT, Royal Grove Waikīkī

Large Property

First Place: Vergel Lonzaga, Pool Maintenance Engineer, Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott Maui

Second Place: Zoilo Relator, Engineer II, The Ritz-Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay

Zoilo Relator, Engineer II, The Ritz-Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay Third Place: Kanoe Medeiros, Engineering Coordinator, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Food & Beverage Person of the Year, presented by Pepsi Hawaiʻi

Small Property

First Place: Michele Desilva, Barista, Four Seasons Resort Hualālai

Michele Desilva, Barista, Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Second Place: Luther Seaton, Beverage Meridia Bartender 1, Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

Luther Seaton, Beverage Meridia Bartender 1, Westin Hapuna Beach Resort Third Place: Jacques Kalawe, Beverage Hau Tree Bartender II, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Large Property

First Place: Frederick “Freddie” Sconfienza, Mixologist/Lifestyle Bartender, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Second Place: Lara Marin Mitchell, Server, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Third Place: Sean Morihara, Waithelp, The Kahala Hotel & Resort

Front Office Person of the Year

Small Property

First Place: Neizel Chambers, Guest Service Agent, Aston at The Executive Centre

Neizel Chambers, Guest Service Agent, Aston at The Executive Centre Second Place: Bronson Maulupe Kanae, Front Desk Supervisor, Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore

Third Place: Yuko Tanaka, Guest Service Agent, Club Wyndham at Waikīkī Beach Walk

Large Property

First Place: Dana Lee, Lead Hotel Customer Service Agent, Hale Koa Hotel

Dana Lee, Lead Hotel Customer Service Agent, Hale Koa Hotel Second Place: Walter Yang, Guest Service Agent Working Supervisor, The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort

Walter Yang, Guest Service Agent Working Supervisor, The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort Third Place: Shona Lam Ho, Reservations Supervisor, Ala Moana Hotel by MANTRA

Housekeeper of the Year, presented by United Laundry Services, LLC

Small Property

First Place: Charie Aguinaldo, Housekeeping Supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

Charie Aguinaldo, Housekeeping Supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club Second Place: Avelino Javier, Housekeeping Senior, Marriott Vacation Club, Waikīkī

Avelino Javier, Housekeeping Senior, Marriott Vacation Club, Waikīkī Third Place: Filma Lagario, Room Attendant, Kaimana Beach Hotel

Large Property

First Place: Freddie Llamas, General Cleaner, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa

Freddie Llamas, General Cleaner, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa Second Place: Lorenda Mamotos, Housekeeper I – Rooms, Halekulani

Lorenda Mamotos, Housekeeper I – Rooms, Halekulani Third Place: Carlos Ong, Housekeeping – Public Area Attendant, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach

Security Officer of the Year, presented by Securitas

Small Property

First Place: Peter Colburn Jr., Safety & Security Operations Supervisor, Marriott Vacation Club, Waikīkī

Peter Colburn Jr., Safety & Security Operations Supervisor, Marriott Vacation Club, Waikīkī Second Place: Manuel Moniz, Security Guard, Pacific 19 Kona

Manuel Moniz, Security Guard, Pacific 19 Kona Third Place: Jesse Hudson, Safety and Security Officer, Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

Large Property

First Place: Allen Salvador, Security Supervisor, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Second Place: Edward Wolf, Security Associate, The Modern, a Hilton Vacation Club

Edward Wolf, Security Associate, The Modern, a Hilton Vacation Club Third Place: Malia To’oto’o, Safety & Security Officer, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Manager of the Year, presented by Beachside Roofing

First Place: Craig Tanaka, Director of Security and Safety, Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott Maui

Second Place: Ryan Corpuz, F&B Manager, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Third Place: Lawrence Wong, Director of Restaurants, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year, presented by Domino’s Pizza Hawaiʻi

First Place: Kama Kane, Activities Supervisor, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Second Place: Edmund “Buster” Civerolo, Bellman, Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

Edmund “Buster” Civerolo, Bellman, Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa Third Place: Clarina Ladera, Laundry Worker, Halekulani

HLTA Allied Member of the Year, presented by Trinity Investments: Roberts Hawaiʻi

Recognizes an allied member company or individual that has demonstrated outstanding partnership, service, and support to Hawaiʻi’s lodging and tourism industry.

Fairmont Kea Lani Named Leader in Sustainability by Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association

Sustainability Leader of the Year: Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

Honors a business or property that has shown exceptional leadership and measurable impact in advancing environmental stewardship and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry.

Pūlamahia Award : Four Seasons Resort Hualālai

Celebrates an business or property dedicated to preserving, perpetuating, and authentically sharing Native Hawaiian culture within Hawaiʻi’s hospitality community.

Young Professional of the Year : Romeo Aguinaldo, Springboard Hospitality

Recognizes an emerging leader who demonstrates exceptional performance, initiative, and promise early in their hospitality career.