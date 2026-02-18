Maui News

County updating Tow and Scrap vehicle disposal program

February 18, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Abandoned vehicles in vacant Kahului field. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Effective immediately, the County of Maui’s free Tow and Scrap vehicle recycling program will no longer accept hybrid or electric vehicles, according to the County Department of Environmental Management Environmental Protection & Sustainability Divison.

Due to disposal limitations, eligibility for the Tow and Scrap program is restricted to vehicles equipped with lead-acid batteries only, until further notice.

For more information on the Tow and Scrap program, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/834/Abandoned-Vehicles-and-Metals.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments