County updating Tow and Scrap vehicle disposal program

Abandoned vehicles in vacant Kahului field. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Effective immediately, the County of Maui’s free Tow and Scrap vehicle recycling program will no longer accept hybrid or electric vehicles, according to the County Department of Environmental Management Environmental Protection & Sustainability Divison.

Due to disposal limitations, eligibility for the Tow and Scrap program is restricted to vehicles equipped with lead-acid batteries only, until further notice.

For more information on the Tow and Scrap program, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/834/Abandoned-Vehicles-and-Metals.