AARP Hawaiʻi appoints Grant Chun as its new volunteer state president

AARP Hawaiʻi welcomes Maui resident Grant Chun, a retired attorney and housing executive, as its new state president. The state president, a volunteer position, works closely with the state director, staff and volunteers to lead AARP’s work in Hawaiʻi.

“I look forward to working with Grant to improve the lives of kūpuna in Hawaiʻi and empower people to choose how they live as they age,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi state director. “His commitment to community, combined with his deep understanding of the challenges facing Hawaiʻi’s kūpuna—from housing to caregiving to financial security—makes him an exceptional leader for our volunteer team and for older adults statewide.”

“As a member of the AARP Hawaiʻi executive council, a volunteer advisory board, Iʻve seen first-hand what AARP Hawaiʻi does for kūpuna and I am grateful and humbled by the opportunity to serve,” Chun said. “I look forward to doing my part to advance AARP Hawaiʻiʻs advocacy and educational efforts.”

Chun will serve a two-year term that can be extended to up to six years. He succeeds Gary Simon, who will continue to serve on AARP Hawaiʻiʻs executive council and advocate for kūpuna through the Hawaiʻi Family Caregiver Coalition and the stateʻs Policy Advisory Board for Elder Affairs.

“We thank Gary for his continuing years of service on behalf of kūpuna and family caregivers,” Lopez said. “He helped us pass a bill to create retirement savings program for workers without payroll savings. His leadership during the COVID pandemic helped us prioritize vaccinations and safety protocols for kūpuna, including kūpuna in community care homes and work with other volunteer organizations in the Kūpuna Food Security Coalition to feed older residents.”

Chun retired as Executive Director of Hale Mahaolu, a nonprofit corporation that provides affordable housing for kupuna and families in Maui County. He was also a former Maui County managing director, vice president at A&B Properties and attorney. His nonprofit government and board experience also includes the state Board of Education, Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation board, the Housing Finance and Development Corporation, Maui Chinese Cultural Society, and the Boy Scouts of America Maui County Council.