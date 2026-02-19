Maui Open Studios kicks off free, self-guided art experience

Maui Open Studios kicked off last weekend with a strong turnout. With that momentum, there are now two weekends remaining:

Weekend Two (Feb 21 and 22): Central Maui, North Shore & Lower

Weekend Three (Feb 28 and Mar 1): South Maui

More than 75 artists across the island are opening their working studios during this event – from garages and lanais to tucked-away creative spaces – for this free, self-guided experience.

It’s a rare opportunity to meet artists where the work actually happens and explore Maui’s creative community at your own pace.

Since its start, Maui Open Studios has welcomed more than 8,000 studio visits annually, giving residents and visitors a rare chance to meet artists where the work actually happens – and to experience art as a living process rooted in Maui’s land, culture and community.

More details are available at mauiopenstudios.com and you can view images (including a map) here.