Maui United Way launches community survey to better support Maui Nui

Maui United Way invites community members across Maui, Molokai, and Lānaʻi to participate in a countywide Community Needs Survey to better understand how the organization can support our community now and in the future. The survey deadline is March 6, 2026 and is available online: Maui United Way Community Survey The survey about 10 minutes to complete.

Survey URL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScP9iiAMcd3968oLw6M-WQOrCmCvEXTNkcBIBl3H5mU1IPZ8A/viewform

The survey is open to residents, nonprofit partners, small business owners, caregivers, kūpuna, parents, and all who consider Maui County home. Responses will inform:

Maui United Way’s next three- to five-year strategic plan and aligned action plans

Future grantmaking priorities

Disaster preparedness and resiliency planning

Food security and housing initiatives

Mental health and family support programs

Data-driven advocacy efforts at the county and state level

As Maui County continues to move through recovery, resilience-building, and long-term systems strengthening, community voice and reliable data remain essential to responsible decision-making. The survey will help Maui United Way assess current unmet needs, identify emerging priorities, and align funding and partnership strategies.

“Our community’s strength has always been rooted in pilina and shared responsibility,” said Jeeyun Lee, chief executive officer of Maui United Way. “By hearing directly from residents, service providers, and partners, we can ensure that our investments and collaborations reflect what our kaiāulu truly needs.”

All responses will remain confidential. Findings will be compiled and shared in a public summary report to promote transparency and community accountability.

Maui United Way has served Maui County for more than 80 years and remains committed to building a stronger, more resilient Maui Nui through collective impact and community-centered solutions.

For more information, contact Maui United Way at 808-244-8787 or info@mauiunitedway.org.