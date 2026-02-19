Maui’s median single-family home price rose to $1,445,000 in January 2026, up 20.4% from the same month last year. Meanwhile, the median price for a condominium on Maui was $629,950, down 6.7% from a year ago, according to the latest data from the Realtors Association of Maui.

Maui’s housing market saw a shift in activity in January 2026, with fewer single-family homes and condominiums sold than in January 2025, RAM reports.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system shows the following statistics:

Single-Family House Resales

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

Sales of single-family homes fell 11.9% year over year, to 52 homes sold. The median days on market increased to 186 (+53.7%). The total dollar volume for single-family home sales reached $100.5 million, up 18.3% from the previous year, according to RAM.

Condominium sales saw a higher decrease. A total of 44 condos sold, down 20.0% from January 2025. The median condo days on market rose to 166 days (+20.3%). Total condominium sales volume reached $40.7 million, a 28.9% decrease from last year.

“January’s stats point to a market in transition,” said RAM President Georgie Tamayose. “While the median price for single-family homes increased, overall sales activity slowed and homes are taking longer to sell. This suggests a market where pricing remains resilient in certain segments, even as buyers move more deliberately. Condominium sales reflect similar caution, giving both buyers and sellers time to make thoughtful decisions as we move further into the year.”

The public is encouraged to visit www.ramaui.com to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market. Consumers have the ability to browse single-family home and condominium listings available for sale on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, and to see a comprehensive list of Open Houses. Searches can be done by geographic location, and residential type and/or price range.

