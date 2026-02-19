MEO Head Start preschool accepting applications for 2026-27 school year

Makawao Head Start teacher aide Alyssa Meninzor enjoys a field trip last year to the Maui Tropical Plantation with the children as they learn about different varieties of fruits and vegetables grown in Hawai`i.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start preschool program will be accepting applications beginning February 2026 for the 2026-2027 school year.

Head Start is a federally funded program that provides comprehensive early childhood education services at no cost to families that meet the federal poverty income guidelines and selection criteria. All families with age-eligible children are welcome to apply.

Eligible participants are children, who are or will be 3- or 4-years-old by July 31, 2026. Parents or Legal Guardians are required to provide the child’s birth certificate and income verification (preferably 2025 income tax returns or 2025 W-2 forms). When applicable, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit history printouts will be required.

MEO Head Start operates at eight locations on Maui, including Haʻikū, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Makawao, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and Wailuku and one on Moloka‘i at the Kaunakakai Head Start Center. MEO Head Start is funded for 180 children and their families with 20 keiki per classroom with the school year running from August to May 2027.

Applications may be completed online at meoinc.org. In person applications may be picked up or completed at the MEO Head Start office, located at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. Office hours are 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, except on federal and state holidays.

For more information contact the MEO Head Start office at 808-249-2988.