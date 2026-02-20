Matson expands support for Hawaiʻi Foodbank and local families

Photo courtesy of Matson

To help Hawaiʻi Foodbank meet rising demand across the islands, Matson has increased its support for Hawaiʻi families in need by adding 100 containers to its existing pledge of in-kind shipping services for 400 containers annually through 2027 to serve Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s program for purchasing and transporting large quantities of food from the continental US.

This additional pledge builds on Matson’s existing six-year, $10 million commitment to providing in-kind services and further enables Hawaiʻi Foodbank to allocate additional funds to the purchase of more food for people in need.

“With food insecurity affecting nearly a third of households in Hawai‘i, it’s clear that this problem is affecting individuals and families in every community,” said Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO of Matson. “We are proud to support the work of Hawaiʻi Foodbank and its partners by doing what we do best, moving critical supplies quickly and efficiently, to help ensure families across Hawaiʻi have access to food.”

By absorbing these shipping costs, Matson enables Hawaiʻi Foodbank to redirect critical resources not only toward purchasing more food, but also expanding distribution statewide, maximizing impact at a time when demand remains high.

These savings are especially impactful given Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s ability to stretch every dollar through its partnership with Feeding America, where bulk purchasing and national discounts dramatically increase buying power. With each container capable of carrying approximately 42,000 pounds of food, the additional containers alone represent the delivery of food equivalent to 3.5 million meals for families across Hawaiʻi.

“This partnership with Matson has a profound impact on our ability to serve our community,” said Hawaiʻi Foodbank President and CEO Amy Miller. “Reliable shipping support allows us to bring more food into Hawaiʻi and redirect precious dollars toward purchasing nutritious food at deep discounts. With many local families just one or two paychecks away from food insecurity, Matson’s commitment will help tens of thousands of people across our islands.”

According to The State of Food Insecurity in Hawaiʻi 2024–2025, 32% of Hawaiʻi households experienced food insecurity during the reporting period. To read the full report, visit hawaiifoodbank.org/who-we-are/food-insecurity/.