Upcoming Mālama Maui Nui hosts ʻŌpala Speaker Series event, Feb. 24

February 20, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
Mālama Maui Nui hosts the Talking ʻŌpala Speaker Series event on Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort, Maui Ballroom.

The event will feature Joseph Imhoff, co-founder and president of Haleakalā Biochar, and Eddy Garcia, founder of the Regenerative Education Centers with Seatrees on Maui.

Both will discuss the intersection between fire prevention and native plant restoration.

The event is made possible with the support of the County of Maui Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division.

