Hawaiʻi County extends voluntary compliance order for movement of coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials

Hawaiʻi County continues to ask residents and businesses to help stop the spread of the destructive invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle by avoiding the transport of beetle host materials within parts of West Hawaiʻi covered by a voluntary compliance order.

Coconut rhinoceros beetle grubs, or larvae. (Image File: Courtesy Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The order — which initially went into effect in June 2025 — now will remain in place through April 30 and still applies to parts of West Hawaiʻi where coconut rhinoceros beetle is detected.

County officials extended the policy as Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity drafts interim coconut rhinoceros beetle rules for Hawaiʻi Island.

Residents and business operators in the voluntary compliance area are asked not to transport coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials that include:

Decomposing plant material such as compost, wood or tree chips and mulch.

Plant propagation material.

Other items — such as landscaping material — comprised of decomposing organic plant material.

All live palm plants in the genera Cocos (coconut palm), Livistona (fountain palm or Chinese fan palm), Phoenix (date palm, Canary Island date palm), Pritchardia (loulu), Roystonea (royal palm) and Washingtonia (California fan palm, Mexican fan palm) — except unsprouted seeds.

“[Coconut rhinoceros beetle] is a destructive invasive species that already has had a huge impact in other parts of the state,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda. “By following best management practices and containing host materials, we can all do our part to stop the spread and protect our island.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents and business operators who need to get rid of green waste from inside the compliance area should take it to proper disposal sites located at:

West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, 71-1111 Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway.

71-1111 Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway. Kealakehe Transfer Station, 74-598 Hale Makai Place.

Both facilities — located within the compliance area — heat compost piles to at least 131 degrees, which kills coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.

Host materials can contain coconut rhinoceros beetle eggs, larvae and even adults.

Moving such infested materials outside the compliance area could unintentionally spread the invasive insect far beyond its current range, complicating eradication efforts and hindering control measures.

Map of Voluntary Compliance Order Area Courtesy of Hawaiʻi County

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Coconut rhinoceros beetles primarily target coconut and other palm species. However, they will feed on other important crops such as ʻulu, banana and kalo when palm food sources are exhausted.

Best management practices for coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials

Inspect and report

Inspect coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials at least every 4 months, especially finished compost and nearby host palms, for signs of the invasive insect or damage.

especially finished compost and nearby host palms, for signs of the invasive insect or damage. Examine incoming coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials before accepting them to ensure they are not infested.

before accepting them to ensure they are not infested. Collect any suspected coconut rhinoceros beetles and report findings or visible damage caused by the bad beetle to Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity at 808-643-PEST (7378) or Big Island Invasive Species Committee at 808-933-3340. Reports can also be made online (www.643pest.org).

caused by the bad beetle to Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity at 808-643-PEST (7378) or Big Island Invasive Species Committee at 808-933-3340. Reports can also be made online (www.643pest.org). If you cannot inspect coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials yourself, contact Big Island Invasive Species Committee, CRB Response or Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity for assistance. Contacts for each can be found at the links provided.

Properly manage materials

Chip incoming coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials within 48 hours.

within 48 hours. Properly compost coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials by heating piles to at least 131 degrees.

by heating piles to at least 131 degrees. Monitor finished materials at least every 4 months (visual during turnover). Once compost cools to about 110 degrees, it can be infested and is a good breeding material for coconut rhinoceros beetle.

Once compost cools to about 110 degrees, it can be infested and is a good breeding material for coconut rhinoceros beetle. Do not stockpile or keep a mound of coconut rhinoceros beetle host material. Routinely distribute around plants or thinly spread up to 4 inches in depth, allowing it to dry completely.

Prevent the spread

Use or process coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials already on-site for end use, eliminating the need to move potentially infested materials.

eliminating the need to move potentially infested materials. Safeguard properly composted coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials or materials treated in completely sealed containers that prevent the invasive insect’s entry. Containers made of metal, concrete or glass are acceptable. Coconut rhinoceros beetle can chew through many plastics.

Containers made of metal, concrete or glass are acceptable. Coconut rhinoceros beetle can chew through many plastics. Ensure coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials are still at acceptable temperatures or subjected to effective treatment before being transported off site.

before being transported off site. Profume, a restricted use pesticide, is one option for treating certain coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials, such as compost. Contact Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity for additional information.

such as compost. Contact for additional information. If you receive coconut rhinoceros beetle host materials, ensure they are from a reputable source that follows best management practices. Ask suppliers to provide documentation of their coconut rhinoceros beetle prevention efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Contact Hawaiʻi County Economic Development Specialist Glenn Sako at 808-961-8811 for questions about moving the invasive insect’s host materials or for additional information.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD