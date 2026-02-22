Closing pule marks completion of Lahaina wildfire debris transfer to permanent site. PC: County of Maui/Lois Whitney

The County of Maui marked the completion of Lahaina wildfire debris transfer with a pule at the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui.

Kumu Kaponoʻai Molitau served as kahu for the Pule Hoʻokuʻu, which included county, state and federal officials who gathered Feb. 17, 2026, at the PDS in Puʻunēnē, located above the Central Maui Landfill.

Kumu Kaponoʻai Molitau conducts the closing pule marking completion of Lahaina wildfire debris transfer to permanent site. PC: County of Maui/Lois Whitney

“This pule is a moment of reverence,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “It signifies the culmination of our environmental stewardship and our accountability to the community. We offer our deepest appreciation to all whose tireless work and collaboration brought us to this moment, exemplifying the spirit of partnership that continues to guide our recovery.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The ceremony honored the collective work of county, state and federal partners, contractors and the community to safely and respectfully remove and transfer wildfire debris from the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu to the permanent location. The debris transfer began June 16, 2025, with approximately 50 trucks operating during daylight hours, seven days a week, following designated routes with dust control, safety measures and environmental oversight in place.

Mayor Richard Bissen pictured here with Laurie Lei DeGama, Council Member Batangan, and Executive Assistant Zeke Kalua. PC: County of Maui/Lois Whitney

Operations were carried out in coordination with numerous partners, including the US Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency, US Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaiʻi State departments of Health and Transportation, following strict environmental and safety standards.

The transfer of more than 400,000 tons of debris was completed ahead of schedule in five months.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The support from everyone was incredible,” said Paul Ruesch, an environmental scientist who began facilitating weekly coordination meetings of partner organizations two years ago. “Thank you for getting this done for the people.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Recovery and rebuilding efforts continue, with ongoing support available for affected residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org.