Hawaiian Council to provide onsite assistance for OHA’s I Ola Emergency Relief Fund on Molokaʻi

The Hawaiian Council is continuing its statewide effort to assist Native Hawaiian beneficiaries applying for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs‘ I Ola: Emergency Relief Fund.

The program, funded by OHA, is designed to support Native Hawaiian SNAP recipients without minor dependents who experienced financial hardship during the 2025 government shutdown. Eligible applicants may receive up to $350 in grocery stipend check, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To date, more than $500,000 in grocery assistance has been distributed across the pae ʻāina.

Members of the Hawaiian Council outreach team will be on Molokaʻi to provide in-person assistance to eligible Native Hawaiian residents. Services will be available in Central Molokaʻi on Monday, March 2, followed by outreach in East and West Molokaʻi on Tuesday, March 3.

Monday, March 2

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Department of Health (65 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai)

Tuesday, March 3

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Manae Goods & Grindz (8615 Kamehameha V Hwy, Kaunakakai)

(8615 Kamehameha V Hwy, Kaunakakai) 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Maunaloa General Store (200 Mauna Loa Hwy, Maunaloa)

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must:

Be Native Hawaiian

Live in Hawaiʻi

Be a SNAP recipient during the government shutdown (October-November 2025)

Have no minor dependents

Applicants must also bring the following documents:

Government-issued photo ID

Proof of Hawaiʻi residency

Proof of Native Hawaiian ancestry

Copy of SNAP benefits letter

A dedicated informational briefing for interested Molokaʻi residents will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. This session will provide an overview of Hawaiian Council and the I Ola Program ahead of the upcoming in-person outreach visit. Participants will learn about program details, eligibility requirements, what documents to bring, and how to obtain a paper application in advance if needed.

To attend the informational briefing, please register at: hawaiiancouncil.org/molokaioutreach

Community members who believe they may qualify are strongly encouraged to attend the in-person outreach event and bring all required documents. Hawaiian Council staff will be on site to assist applicants in determining eligibility and completing the application process. Individuals may also apply online in advance to receive pre-approval. Those who are pre-approved may pick up their grocery stipend check at the event. Grocery stipend checks will be provided while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org or call 808-596-8155.