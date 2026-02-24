Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi introduces zero-waste, resort filtered water bottling system 

PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi announced the launch of its new on-site, closed loop water bottling program. This sustainable hydration program offers locally-sourced, purified water packaged in reusable aluminium bottles for guests to enjoy throughout the duration of their stay.

In collaboration with Boomerang Water, this hydration program further strengthens the Resort’s commitment to sustainable practices and environmental preservation, significantly reducing the use of single-use plastics throughout the Resort.

Nobu Lānaʻi. PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Boomerang’s micro-bottling system is built to source and purify local Hawaiian water, and bottle it onsite in durable, reusable aluminium bottles. The closed loop program ensures the bottles are returned, sanitized, refilled, capped, and redistributed on-site. This eliminates shipping, packaging, and distribution centers, effectively reducing carbon emissions by 95% per bottle. The sustainable hydration program allows Resort guests to enjoy fresh, local water the same day it is bottled.

“As stewards of our island home, we recognize the critical role we play in protecting and preserving our resources,” said Dennis O’Leary, Engineering Project Manager. “We have the best practices to embed sustainability across our operations from reducing food waste with Winnow.ai program, minimizing energy use through Smart controls, eliminating pesticides across our landscaping program, and much more. A major initiative is eliminating plastic waste – by replacing single-use plastic bathroom amenities, focusing on compostable food and beverage alternatives, and through our reusable water programs. We are very excited to launch this next phase with Boomerang.”

During the first phase of the program Boomerang Water Bottles will be available to guests in their rooms, at the bell desk, Fitness Centre, pool and beach, Tennis Garden, and at the Mānele Golf Course. Phase two will roll out to Sensei Lānaʻi in the coming year, with a goal to establish the program island-wide in future.

Guests at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi and Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort will also be welcomed with a special in-room amenity when checking in – a reusable flask of their own, allowing for easy transport on morning hikes, at golf or tennis, on island activities, and while in residence or at home.

The property offers FloWater refill stations at various stations throughout the grounds and facilities so guests can quench their thirst as they set off on island adventures. FloWater’s technology transforms tap water through an advanced osmosis system into the world’s best-tasting, most purified water, which is delivered on-demand and eliminates the use of plastic bottles. The stations have saved nearly one million bottles since their installation.

Visit the sustainability page for further details about initiative and certifications, including EarthCheck and Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.