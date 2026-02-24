Locally made food and products on display at Food and Product Innovation Network Day
The Hawaiʻi Ag & Culinary Alliance and the Food and Product Innovation Network are hosting the inaugural Food and Product Innovation Network Day at the Capitol, a convening of exhibitors, partners and stakeholders to highlight the collective impact of Hawai‘i’s food and product innovation ecosystem.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, fourth floor.
The event is hosted by Hawaiʻi State Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee Chair Mike Gabbard, Vice Chair Herbert M. “Tim” Richards III, Hawai‘i State House Agriculture and Food Systems Committee Chair Cory M. Chun and Vice Chair Matthias Kusch.
Food and Product Innovation Day will bring together state leaders, agency partners, educational institutions, value-added food and product entrepreneurs, industry collaborators and community organizations, to share progress across FPIN initiatives and strengthen alignment around shared goals for food security, workforce development and economic diversification.
Exhibitors will display and share samples of their products, share their business stories and engage directly with legislators and the public.
Food and Product Exhibitors include:
- Alina Farms 808
- Bake You A Smile Hawaii
- Chibi Confectionery
- Daguzan Charcuterie
- Hawaii Candy Inc.
- Hawaiian Vinegar & Spice Co.
- Kenny Boy Ice Cream
- Let’s Roll LLC
- Madres Churros
- Mālama Bar
- Mauka Meats
- MME Saigon
- My Sweet World 808
- Myna Trading Co.
- Okonokai
- Ono Pono Foods
- Pop Culture Artisan Pops LLC
- Pu‘uiki Pickled Vegetables
- ReBran Granola
- Shaka Butter
- Sugarless Bites LLC
- uCook Hawaii
- Uncle’s Ice Cream
- Waiū ‘Ala Syrups
Partners
- Agribusiness Development Corporation/FPIN
- Agriculture Stewardship Hawai‘i
- Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance
- Hawai‘i Ag Foundation
- Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), Business Development and Support Division
- Hawai‘i Department of Education Young Entrepreneurs Program
- Hawai‘i Department of Health
- Hawai‘i Small Business Development
- Maui Chamber of Commerce
- Maui Food Innovation Center
- McKinley Community School for Adults
- University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center
- Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center
- Young Brothers
Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance is dedicated to advancing culinary education and elevating Hawaiʻi’s culinary and agricultural sectors. Through signature programs like the Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival®, HACA showcases local talent and agriculture while giving back to the community. Since its inception, HACA has donated $5.2 million to support culinary and agricultural education, sustainability, and cultural initiatives. HACA also supports workforce development through programs such as the Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship, CIP x CIA Workforce Development Scholarship Fund, Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund, and HASHI Media.
The Food & Product Innovation Network, developed by the Agribusiness Development Corporation, is advancing Hawai‘i’s agricultural, food security and economic diversification goals. FPIN will provide statewide open-access facilities offering technical expertise, advanced equipment, training and commercialization services. Businesses can access toll manufacturing, cold storage and warehouse space without major upfront investments — enabling local producers to create value-added products, scale operations and reach larger markets.
The Agribusiness Development Corporation, established by the Hawai‘i State Legislature in 1994 and administratively attached to the Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, is responsible for converting former plantation lands and irrigation systems into productive, diversified agricultural use. ADC’s mission is to develop the land, water and facilities necessary to expand Hawai‘i’s agricultural economy, enhance food security and support future generations of local farmers. For more information, visit dbedt.hawaii.gov/adc.