Maui businesses encouraged to participate in 2026 Maui Nui Business Health Check Survey
The County of Maui Office of Economic Development is encouraging Maui County businesses to participate in the Maui Nui Business Health Check, a countywide survey focused on understanding current business conditions and identifying opportunities that support recovery, stability and long-term growth.
The survey is designed to capture perspectives from businesses across industries and regions, recognizing that Maui County’s economy continues to evolve as businesses respond to a range of conditions, including post-wildfire recovery.
“This survey helps us better understand current business conditions and where County support can be most effective,” said Jade Rojas-Letisi, director of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. “Input from businesses across Maui County will help inform future programs and ensure our efforts are aligned with real needs and opportunities.”
Responses to the Maui Nui Business Health Check will be reviewed and used to inform economic development planning and coordination with County and community partners. For businesses, participation helps ensure their experiences and perspectives are reflected as OED considers future programs and initiatives that support a resilient and diverse local economy.
The survey takes approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. Responses are confidential, and businesses may choose to opt in to receive updates from OED related to business assistance and economic development efforts.
To participate in the Maui Nui Business Health Check survey, visit https://www.mauinuistrong.info/feedback. The survey is open for feedback through April 30, 2026.
For questions regarding the survey, please email economic.development@mauicounty.gov.