OHA selects AEA Consulting to lead feasibility study for Native Hawaiian Cultural Center in Kakaʻako Makai

Kakaʻako Makai. PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has selected AEA Consulting, an internationally recognized firm specializing in cultural strategy and planning, to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the development of a Native Hawaiian Cultural Center in Kakaʻako Makai — a project rooted in community, culture, and the revitalization of Native Hawaiian presence in urban Honolulu.

Over the next six months, OHA and AEA will undertake a multi-phase process that includes market assessment, extensive community and stakeholder engagement, program and space planning, financial feasibility modeling, capital cost estimates, and an implementation timeline.

Central to this effort will be meaningful engagement with beneficiaries, cultural practitioners, community leaders, and partner organizations to ensure the vision reflects shared aspirations and ʻike (knowledge).

“We look forward to gathering input and manaʻo at the outset of this process to ensure the Native Hawaiian Cultural Center is guided by community priorities and built upon a foundation of cultural integrity, financial sustainability, and lasting benefits that create enduring value for our beneficiaries,” said OHA Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele. “This project is about restoring connection — to place, to culture, and to each other.”

The study supports OHA’s long-term vision of revitalizing its 29 acres of Kakaʻako Makai property, which consists of nine separate parcels awarded to OHA as partial settlement from the State of Hawaiʻi for unpaid Public Land Trust revenues.

Long before urban development, Kakaʻako Makai was a thriving coastal area where traditional fishing practices, stewardship of ʻāina, and storied wahi pana shaped daily life. Today, OHA envisions the area as a vibrant cultural gathering place that strengthens the community’s relationship to this history and to the shoreline.

The proposed cultural center represents an opportunity to transform currently vacant land into a living celebration of Native Hawaiian identity, language, arts, and traditions. Beyond serving as a destination, it is envisioned as a welcoming space for education, intergenerational learning, cultural practice, and community connection — generating lasting social, cultural, educational, and economic benefits for Native Hawaiians and the broader public.

The Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs has expressed its strong support for the development of a Native Hawaiian Cultural Center at Kakaʻako Makai, recognizing its potential to uplift lāhui, perpetuate culture, and serve as a gathering place for generations to come. OHA values the partnership and advocacy of the Hawaiian Civic Club movement and other community organizations that have for decades championed the need for a dedicated cultural space in Honolulu.

“We are honored to support OHA in shaping a project of such cultural, historical, and community significance,” said Daniel Payne, Principal at AEA Consulting, who will lead the project. “Through thoughtful engagement and rigorous analysis, this study will help lay the groundwork for a center that is both culturally grounded and operationally sustainable.”

OHA approved funding for the cultural center in its biennium budget adopted on June 29, 2025. In September, OHA initiated the process of retaining culture and arts consultants to complete a comprehensive financial feasibility study, business plan, and public-facing presentation.

After reviewing proposals, OHA selected AEA Consulting, which has more than 35 years of experience and has delivered over 1,200 strategic and feasibility studies across more than 40 countries. The firm has worked with prominent cultural institutions including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, The Grand Egyptian Museum, the Chickasaw Nation Exhibit C Gallery in Oklahoma, and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece.

“The study will equip OHA with the data, community insight, and planning tools needed to make informed decisions about the scope, programming, sustainability, and long-term operations of a Native Hawaiian Cultural Center,” said Kahele. “Most importantly, it will ensure that this center reflects the voices and values of our people.”