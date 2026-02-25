Maui Arts & Entertainment

Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party , Feb.27

February 25, 2026, 5:00 PM HST
The upcoming Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party takes place on Feb. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

The public is invited to enjoy Maui’s own Benny Uyetake and the Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Students, followed by the Benny Uyetake Trio. Plus Kalimaya’s Kids with their Dragon Dance. Enjoy food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.  This month also features a Keiki Zone with Balloon Twisting, Arts and Crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science, and more. Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free evening entertainment at K4F Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

  • 6-6:05 p.m.: Intro – MC Kathy Collins
  • 6:05-6:50 p.m.: Kalama Intermediate School ʻUkulele Band
  • 6:50-7 p.m.: Announcements – MC Kathy Collins
  • 7-7:20 p.m.: Kalimaya’s Exergy35 Chinese New Year performance
  • 7:20-7:35 p.m.: Lucky Number Drawing (with Maui Coast overnight stay prize)
  • 7:35-7:40 p.m.: Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 
  • 7:40-8:55 p.m.: Benny Uyetake Trio
  • 8:55-9 p.m.: Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins
FREE Parking less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. 

Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their business’s communities.

