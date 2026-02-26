Free public Pre-K applications open on March 2

Executive Office on Early Learning, Pre-K classroom.

The Executive Office on Early Learning announced today that applications for its public prekindergarten program for the 2026–2027 school year will open on March 2, 2026.

EOEL’s Public Pre-K Program provides free, high-quality prekindergarten to eligible children who are 3 or 4 years old and in the two years prior to entering kindergarten. The program supports Hawaiʻi’s youngest learners during a critical stage of development, helping to build strong foundations for lifelong learning and success.

“High-quality early learning experiences prepare our keiki socially, emotionally and academically,” said Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, director of EOEL. “We encourage families to apply early and take advantage of this free opportunity to give their child a strong start.”

EOEL Public Pre-K classrooms are located across the state in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, making access to early learning more convenient for families statewide. EOEL currently has 117 classrooms across 89 DOE campuses statewide with plans to expand further.

Families interested in applying can visit EarlyLearning.eHawaii.gov beginning March 2 to complete the online application. Additional information about eligibility requirements, priority categories, classroom locations and enrollment timelines, will be available on the EOEL website at www.EarlyLearning.Hawaii.gov.