Maui News

Free public Pre-K applications open on March 2

February 26, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Executive Office on Early Learning, Pre-K classroom.

The Executive Office on Early Learning announced today that applications for its public prekindergarten program for the 2026–2027 school year will open on March 2, 2026.

EOEL’s Public Pre-K Program provides free, high-quality prekindergarten to eligible children who are 3 or 4 years old and in the two years prior to entering kindergarten. The program supports Hawaiʻi’s youngest learners during a critical stage of development, helping to build strong foundations for lifelong learning and success.

“High-quality early learning experiences prepare our keiki socially, emotionally and academically,” said Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, director of EOEL. “We encourage families to apply early and take advantage of this free opportunity to give their child a strong start.”

Executive Office on Early Learning, Pre-K classroom.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

EOEL Public Pre-K classrooms are located across the state in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, making access to early learning more convenient for families statewide. EOEL currently has 117 classrooms across 89 DOE campuses statewide with plans to expand further. 

Families interested in applying can visit EarlyLearning.eHawaii.gov beginning March 2 to complete the online application. Additional information about eligibility requirements, priority categories, classroom locations and enrollment timelines, will be available on the EOEL website at www.EarlyLearning.Hawaii.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu