Hirono to hold Spotlight Forum on importance of funding for minority students

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: Courtesy office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii hosts a spotlight forum today, highlighting the importance of funding for minority students.

This follows the US Department of Education’s announcement in September, that it would redirect $350 million in federal funding from Minority-Serving Institutions to other programs. This was followed in December by an announcement that the department would wind down programs for Minority Serving Institutions.

Hirono said the forum will focus on the critical role the program plays in promoting access to higher education for more than 5 million students across 800 institutions nationwide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Ending funding for MSIs threatens the institutions’ ability to adequately serve all the students they enroll−no matter their background,” according to Hirono’s announcement.

The forum will feature a panel of witnesses comprised of university faculty and students, policy experts, and legal analysts who understand firsthand the impacts of defunding these programs.

In addition to Hirono, other panelists include: John D. Keenan, President, Salem State University; Jo Ann Paanio, Policy Director, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans; Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, President, Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education; Dr. Mike Hoa Nguyen, Associate Professor and Principal Investigator for MSI Data Project, University of California, Los Angeles; and Julian Holland, member, National Coalition of Predominantly Black Institutions.