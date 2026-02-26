Livestream camera restored; Forecast window for next lava fountaining is likely March 6-16

[V3cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (south Halemaʻumaʻu crater). VC: USGS 2:44 p.m., 2.26.26

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the V3 camera for live streaming of eruptive activity at Kīlauea, is now back online after onsite maintenance.

The camera experienced data issues, and a new camera was installed to replace it following episode 42.

Three Kīlauea summit livestream videos that show eruptive lava fountains are available here: https://www.youtube.com/@usgs/streams

Scientists with the HVO say preliminary models suggest the likely forecast window for the onset of episode 43 lava fountaining is March 6-16.

“Intermittent glow from both vents was visible through the night, although glow was stronger and more frequent from the south vent. Webcams showed occasional flames from north vent early in the night,” according to the HVO update on Thursday morning.

“At the time of this report, both vents are quiet and emitting robust degassing plumes. Low seismic tremor continues through the pause, punctuated by more energetic bursts every 5-10 minutes. These bursts have been associated with brief increases in gas emission and increases in glow from the vents at night. There was one earthquake less than M1.0 located in the summit region in the past 24 hours,” according to HVO scientists.

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since Dec. 23, 2024, primarily from two vents (north and south) in Halema‘uma‘u. Eruptive episodes, which generally last for less than 12 hours, are separated by pauses that can be as long as over two weeks.