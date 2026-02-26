MC&A hires Event Rental Sales Manager for new division based on Maui

Bobbilyn Jones

MC&A, a destination and event management business across the Hawaiian Islands, announced the hiring of Bobbilyn Jones as Event Rental Sales Manager for the company’s newly launched division, MC&A Event Rentals.

Based on Maui and operating from the division’s Wailuku warehouse, Jones will oversee rental sales, customer service, and business development for MC&A’s expanding event rentals operation.

She will play a key role in guiding clients through the rental process, supporting wedding and event professionals, and advancing the growth of the company’s new will-call rental program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jones brings a strong background in event sales and design, with experience in the Maui wedding and events industry. Prior to joining MC&A, she worked at the Andaz Maui, where she built relationships with planners, couples, and corporate clients while helping to shape exceptional event experiences.

Her expertise, industry knowledge, and passion for supporting meaningful celebrations align seamlessly with MC&A’s commitment to quality and service, according to the announcement.

“We’re excited to have Bobbilyn join the team and lead the rentals side of the business,” said Spencer Tiet, Associate Director of Events, MC&A. “Having worked previously as a weddings manager, Bobbilyn knows exactly what to offer to help our clients envision their events.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In her new role, Jones will collaborate closely with event professionals, local partners, and individuals hosting private celebrations, ensuring access to a curated inventory of furniture, décor, and specialty event pieces through MC&A’s new rental catalog.