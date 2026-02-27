Former Maui Police Department officer sentenced to 65 months for unjustified tasing

Carlos Frate. Photo credit: Maui Police Department.

Carlos Frate, 41, a former Maui Police Department officer, was sentenced today to 65 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for using unreasonable force against an arrestee. Frate previously pled guilty in August 2025 to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Frate admitted that on Jan. 6, 2024, Frate repeatedly tased an arrestee, even though the arrestee was not resisting or posing any threat. Frate admitted that he knew that his force was unjustified, but he nonetheless continued to tase the arrestee despite the arrestee’s pleas for him to stop.

“The defendant’s acts were abusive and unbecoming of the oath he swore to protect the public,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Law enforcement officers who abuse their positions of power will be held accountable by this Administration.”

“Today’s sentence should serve as a reminder that no one is above the law,” said US Attorney Ken Sorenson for the District of Hawaiʻi. “Our law enforcement officers play an invaluable role in our community, serving at the frontline in preventing and investigating crime, protecting our citizens, and keeping Hawaiʻi safe. We entrust them with enormous power and expect them to wield that power responsibly and constitutionally. While the vast majority of law enforcement officers conduct their duties with honor, integrity, and restraint, we are committed to bring to justice those who on the rare occasion violate the public trust by abusing their power or using excessive force.”

“Trust between our citizens and the men and women of law enforcement who serve them is foundational to the safety and success of any community,” said Special Agent in Charge David Porter of the FBI Honolulu Field Office. “By using excessive force and abusing the power entrusted in him, the defendant didn’t just break the law — he betrayed the community’s trust and made the job more difficult for the vast majority of law enforcement putting in good work every day. The FBI and our partners will continue to aggressively investigate any officers who violate the public trust and their duty to serve.”

FBI investigated the case based on a referral from the Maui Police Department.

Assistant US Attorney Michael F. Albanese for the District of Hawaiʻi and Trial Attorney Julia White of the Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.