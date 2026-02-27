The Hideaway. PC: Montage Kapalua Bay.

The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay has reopened as a reimagined indoor-outdoor cocktail lounge overlooking Kapalua Bay. Featuring warm wood finishes and textural details that reflect the surrounding landscape, the newly enhanced space offers an open-air setting for island-inspired cuisine and cocktails at sunset over the Pacific.

Every night, visitors can experience the vibrant sounds of Maui from 7-9 p.m., where local musicians bring each evening to life in Hawaiian-inspired cultural music and modern classics.

Menu highlights include signature cocktails crafted with local spirits and seasonal ingredients, and shared plates that allow guests to linger longer. A dedicated Mai Tai menu rounds out the experience, which includes the epic Ultimate Mai Tai, a blend of brum solera rum, ferrand dry curaçao, and sugar cane dane macadamia nut orgeat, featuring spirits from Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery, Maui’s only farm-to-bottle distillery growing its own sugar cane on-island, and a custom keepsake tiki glass hand-blown by renowned glass artist Ryan Staub of Moana Glass.

The full menu is available here.

