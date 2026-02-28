Maui Weather Forecast for February 28, 2026





West Side

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 65. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 64 at the summit. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 62. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 83. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Cloudy. Highs 67 to 83. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A light trade wind pattern will continue through Sunday as a weakening cold front approaches Kauai from the west breaking down the ridge over the Hawaii Region. Local scale onshore seabreezes will form over terrain sheltered leeward areas due to the lack of large scale winds. The eastward movement of this front will stall out near Kauai on Sunday and Monday as the front dissipates near the western edge of the state. Expect increasing clouds and showers over Kauai and Niihau during this time period. East to southeast winds will continue into Sunday night, then moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will strengthen across the Hawaii region from Monday onward with passing windward and mountain shower activity lasting into the end of next week.

Discussion

The satellite picture this morning remains unchanged with bands of fairly stable clouds east and southeast of the Big Island and Maui. A weak cold front approaching Kauai from the west will continue to break down the high pressure ridge north of the islands, keeping light to moderate east to southeast large scale winds in the forecast. In the absence of large scale winds, local scale island heating and cooling effects will drive daytime onshore sea breezes and offshore nighttime land breezes for terrain sheltered leeward areas of each island through Monday.

Expect some of these clouds to drift into the southeast slopes of the Big Island through Sunday, producing a few periods of showers along the Kau and Puna District slopes from the afternoon into the early evening time period through Sunday. Increased cloud and shower coverage for these southeastern slopes of the Big Island to account for this slight shower enhancement. A large band of high level cirrus clouds will continue to produce mostly cloudy skies lasting into the first half of next week.

By Monday the frontal band will dissipate near Kauai and begin to lift northwest as the ridge builds back into the region. Northeasterly to easterly trade winds will respond by strengthening into the moderate to locally breezy range through the rest of the week. Temperature inversion heights will range from 6,000 to 7,000 feet elevation range, a good indication that passing showers will remain in the forecast, mainly affecting windward and mountain slopes of each island favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

Aviation

Light to moderate east to east-southeast winds will prevail over the islands as a front approaches from the west. The winds will be light enough to allow land breezes through the night and daytime sea breezes. Rather dry conditions will persist, with light showers limited primarily to windward areas.

No AIRMETs are in effect and none are expected through the forecast period.

Marine

Moderate to locally fresh east to southeast winds will continue through the weekend as a cold front stalls and diminishes near the western end of the state. This will allow localized land and sea breeze conditions to develop near sheltered coasts over the weekend, particularly over Kauai and Oahu. Fresh to strong easterly trades will return early next week as the surface ridge strengthens to the north.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up by tonight as a fresh west-northwest swell arrives from a broad gale that was located south of the Aleutians near the Date Line. This swell will peak early next week before gradually lowering into midweek.

Surf along exposed east-facing shores will remain small today, then trend up slightly by Sunday as a fresh, short- to medium- period northeast swell from a gale centered around 1200 nautical miles northeast of the state arrives. Short-period and choppy conditions are expected to return by midweek as fresh trade winds redevelop and expand upstream of the state.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the seasonal average into March.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

