Maui News

Public informational meeting tonight for Kahului Airport Runway 2-20 reconstruction

March 2, 2026, 8:51 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kahului Airport tower and runway. PC: Brian Perry

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is conducting a public informational meeting to present the ongoing planning studies for the reconstruction of Runway 2-20 at Kahului Airport.

The meeting takes place tonight (Monday, March 2) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Maui High School Cafeteria at 660 Lono Ave. in Kahului. There will be a presentation at 6:15 p.m. with a question-and-answer portion to follow.

The meeting will present information regarding conceptual study alternatives for the long-term reconstruction of Runway 2-20 at the Kahului Airport. The runway, which is used for most commercial jet traffic on Maui, needs to undergo major reconstruction due to 80+ years of continuous use. It will involve the temporary closure of the runway. Following an analysis of alternatives, an update to the Kahului Airport Master Plan will be initiated. Regulatory permitting and environmental reviews for the reconstruction will be initiated in the future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Requests for project information should be sent to Traci Lum, HDOT Airports Project Manager, via mail at 400 Rodgers Blvd., Suite 700, Honolulu, HI 96819; by Phone: 808-838-8097; or email: traci.h.lum@hawaii.gov.

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Lum as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu