Bills strengthening Medicaid and SNAP pass out of House Committee

Committee Chair Lisa Marten (D-51, Waimānalo, Kailua) at a Keiki Caucus rally in January. PC: Hawaii House of Representatives – Majority / Facebook page

As federal decisions to eliminate funding and reduce social services have threatened Hawaiʻi’s social safety net in recent months, the House Committee on Human Services & Homelessness has advanced measures aimed at protecting local families and vulnerable residents, according to Committee Chair Lisa Marten.

Ahead of the First Decking deadline on Friday, March 6, 2026, the committee passed priority bills focused on public benefits, social assistance, Medicaid, food security, and support for service providers assisting vulnerable populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness, kūpuna and keiki.

“Investing in social services remains a priority as the House Majority works to support local residents and improve quality of life for Hawaiʻi’s most vulnerable families,” said Chair Lisa Marten (D-51, Waimānalo, Kailua). “Lawmakers are focused on maintaining uninterrupted services amid ongoing federal funding uncertainties, addressing rising costs, and ensuring that vulnerable populations continue to receive food, housing, and medical care. Strengthening coordination across state programs and creating pathways to meet new federal work, training, or volunteer requirements will be key components of this effort.”

The following measures have passed out of their final committee and are expected to be heard on the House Floor for adoption:

HB2116 HD2 – Relating to Grants

Dedicates funds for grants to nonprofit organizations that serve populations vulnerable to losing Medicaid, SNAP, and federally-funded public housing benefits due to new or expanded federal work compliance requirements. The grantees would provide opportunities for kūpuna, homeless, veterans, former foster youth, non-English language speakers, and others to volunteer or be trained in order to meet the 80 hours a month requirement for program eligibility.

HB2114 HD1 – Relating to Human Services

Establishes the Hawaiʻi Benefits Hub – a single portal for those in need of social assistance to apply for and document eligibility for programs, as well as a data source for agencies to verify eligibility without duplicating effort. The new and expanded work requirements and more frequent recertification will tax already understaffed agencies with processing benefits. Advocates for kūpuna and the disabled community have long called for a simplified system.

HB1668 HD1 – Relating to Medicaid

Allows individuals with severe disabilities who require home-based care only offered by Medicaid to retain those Medicaid benefits even as they advance in employment and income. Currently, there is a disincentive to work or advance in work, due to fear of losing needed health benefits.

HB1518 – Relating to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Establishes a pre-release SNAP application process for inmates nearing release. Eliminates drug treatment requirements for individuals convicted of drug-related offences to receive SNAP benefits. Access to food is intended to reduce recidivism.

Additionally, the following measure passed out of the House Committee on Human Services & Homelessness and awaits scheduling in the House Committee on Finance:

HB2115 HD1 – Relating to Human Services

Seeks to address the gap between actual costs faced by non-profits providing direct services to vulnerable populations such as the homeless, disabled, kupuna, youth, and foster children and the amount awarded previously through Department of Human Services contracts. Nonprofits have faced steep cost increases to increases in minimum wage, insurance companies pulling out of the market, and others increasing premiums, and inflation of costs such as utilities, rent, and gas.