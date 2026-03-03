House Tourism Committee advances bills on responsible and sustainable tourism

Condominium complexes hug the South Maui coast. PC: Brian Perry

The House Committee on Tourism has passed several key measures ahead of the First Decking deadline on Friday, March 6, 2026, advancing policies focused on responsible tourism, climate resilience, public safety, and economic diversification.

“These bills reflect our commitment to balancing a strong visitor industry with the needs of our residents,” said House Committee on Tourism Chair Adrian K. Tam (D-24, Waikīkī). “Tourism must work for Hawaiʻi by building safer communities, strengthening sustainability and climate resilience, and reinvesting in our local economy so it benefits our residents.”

The following measures have passed out of their final committee and are expected to be heard on the House Floor for adoption:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HB1590 HD2 – Relating to Vacation Rentals

Strengthens enforcement against illegal short term vacation rentals and protects long term housing supply and residential communities. The measure:

Allows counties to use time-stamped screenshots as evidence for enforcement;

Requires the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s destination management efforts to promote use of traditional or lawful transient accommodations;

Requires hosting platforms to register with the Department of Taxation as tax collection agents and report, collect and remit general excise and transient accommodations taxes on behalf of operators.

HB1960 HD1 – Relating to Human Trafficking

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Requires the Department of the Attorney General to develop a human trafficking awareness training program in the transient accommodations sector. Furthermore, it requires transient accommodations employers and contractors to:

Provide training for their employees;

Maintain training records;

Post signage;

Implement reporting and prevention policies, including policies to report suspected trafficking.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HB2268 HD1 – Relating to Film Production

Adds the marketing and promotion of film productions filmed in the State as a power of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additionally, the following measure passed out of the House Committee on Tourism and awaits scheduling in the House Committee on Finance:

HB1949 HD1 – Relating to the Green Fee

Establishes the Green Fee Transparency and Accountability Program and Green Fee Resiliency Impact Dashboard, to be administered by the Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission. Appropriates funds.

HB2602 HD2 – Relating to a Sustainable Tourism Infrastructure

Establishes the sustainable tourism infrastructure matching grant program within the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism to support one-time capital investments that advance measurable sustainability and climate resilience outcomes within the State’s visitor industry.