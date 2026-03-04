Baldwin High master plan clears state environmental review

The state Department of Education has finalized an environmental impact assessment for master plan improvements at Baldwin High School. PC: Online draft EIS screen grab

Students’ long-standing reliance on neighboring county athletic facilities may soon end at Baldwin High School following a final environmental assessment and a finding of no significant impact for the state Department of Education’s master plan for the 42-acre Wailuku campus.

The project reduces the school’s current dependence on portable classrooms by constructing a new two-story, 14-classroom building. Beyond traditional academics, the design integrates four specialized physical education rooms and a dedicated site for agricultural education.

The expansion also addresses a perennial challenge for the “Bears” athletic programs: the lack of dedicated on-site infrastructure. While Baldwin currently maintains a gymnasium and courts, students and coaches must make their way next door to the Maui County-owned War Memorial Stadium Complex for practices and physical education classes.

Under the new master plan, state officials said the majority of the upcoming athletic additions — including a new track, practice field, locker rooms, weight room and training room — will be built within the school’s boundaries.

Funded by state appropriations, the work will involve extensive utility installation and land grading. The plan also prioritizes campus-wide accessibility, with crews slated to build Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps to connect the various campus parcels.

Project consultant Patrick McCormic is listed as the contact for public questions regarding accessibility compliance and can be reached at 808-244-2015 or via email at planning@munekiyohiraga.com.