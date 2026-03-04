Maui News

Baldwin High master plan clears state environmental review

By Brian Perry
 March 4, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The state Department of Education has finalized an environmental impact assessment for master plan improvements at Baldwin High School. PC: Online draft EIS screen grab

Students’ long-standing reliance on neighboring county athletic facilities may soon end at Baldwin High School following a final environmental assessment and a finding of no significant impact for the state Department of Education’s master plan for the 42-acre Wailuku campus.

The project reduces the school’s current dependence on portable classrooms by constructing a new two-story, 14-classroom building. Beyond traditional academics, the design integrates four specialized physical education rooms and a dedicated site for agricultural education.

The expansion also addresses a perennial challenge for the “Bears” athletic programs: the lack of dedicated on-site infrastructure. While Baldwin currently maintains a gymnasium and courts, students and coaches must make their way next door to the Maui County-owned War Memorial Stadium Complex for practices and physical education classes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Under the new master plan, state officials said the majority of the upcoming athletic additions — including a new track, practice field, locker rooms, weight room and training room — will be built within the school’s boundaries.

Funded by state appropriations, the work will involve extensive utility installation and land grading. The plan also prioritizes campus-wide accessibility, with crews slated to build Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps to connect the various campus parcels.

Project consultant Patrick McCormic is listed as the contact for public questions regarding accessibility compliance and can be reached at 808-244-2015 or via email at planning@munekiyohiraga.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Brian Perry
Brian Perry worked as a staff writer and editor at The Maui News from 1990 to 2018. Before that, he was a reporter at the Pacific Daily News in Agana, Guam. From 2019 to 2022, he was director of communications in the Office of the Mayor.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu