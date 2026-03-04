Bills addressing Hawaiʻi’s affordable housing shortage pass out of committee

Leimomi and Leo Santana pause outside the front door of their apartment at the Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia affordable housing development in Lahaina, Maui. PC: Brian Perry

The House Committee on Housing has passed several measures addressing affordable housing for Hawaiʻi’s residents, as communities across the state continue to face a limited housing supply. The legislation focuses on increasing housing production, reducing regulatory barriers, and supporting the infrastructure necessary to sustain growth, according to House Committee on Housing Chair Luke A. Evslin.

“Hawaiʻi continues to face a severe housing shortage, and we must be innovative in our approach,” said Chair Luke A. Evslin (D-16 Wailua, Hanamā‘ulu, Kapaia, Līhu‘e, Puhi, portion of ‘Ōma‘o). “These measures make it easier to build housing and infrastructure in the areas that we need it, while ensuring that the homes we build serve Hawaiʻi families for generations to come.”

The following measures passed out of their final committee ahead of the First Decking deadline on March 6, 2026, and are expected to be heard on the House Floor for adoption:

HB1725 HD1 – Relating to Building Codes: Locks in applicable building codes for the life of a building permit to prevent costly mid-project redesigns, moves to a six-year statewide code adoption cycle to reduce regulatory churn, applies the less costly International Residential Code to triplexes and fourplexes.

HB2049 HD2 – Conveyance Tax Reform for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Infrastructure: Restructures the conveyance tax to a marginal rate system for the sale of properties with residential use, lowers conveyance taxes on the median priced home and multifamily housing, raises rates on high-value transactions, and directs $60 million annually to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and $40 million towards infrastructure.

HB2476 HD2 – Housing Infrastructure Growth Bonds (Constitutional Amendment): Proposes constitutional amendments to expressly authorize the Legislature to allow counties to issue housing infrastructure growth bonds for public works and improvements necessary for housing and community development. This financing tool would allow counties to invest significantly in infrastructure such as roads, wastewater, and water systems without raising taxes.

HB1739 HD1 – Relating to Transit-Oriented Development: Requires counties to allow more housing near designated transit hubs, such as rail stations and bus corridors.

