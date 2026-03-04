Community workshop helps families prepare for end-of-life, March 25

ʻOhana Care Maui announces this month’s ʻOhana Care Speaker Series workshop, a free educational event designed to help older adults, caregivers and families better understand and prepare for life;s final chapter.

The March 2026 Workshop, titled “Navigating End-of-Life Uncertainty: Understanding the emotional & spiritual needs of caregivers and those nearing life’s end,” will feature guest speaker Laura Miner, a thanatologist, educator-death counselor with over 20+years of experience supporting individuals and families through end-of-life transitions.

“We don’t talk about end-of-life until we’re forced to. That’s why this workshop is so important,” said Jessika Galvez, CEO, ʻOhana Care Maui. “Being prepared is one of the greatest gifts you can give your family, even when the topic feels scary or unknown.”

This workshop addresses common questions, concerns and realities about the end-of-life experience so we can all better prepare for life’s final chapter.

Laura Miner will share:

What to expect during the natural dying process.

How to support emotional and spiritual needs.

Important conversations for families to start now.

How to feel more confident, informed & emotionally prepared.

Ways caregivers can protect their own well-being during this time.

The ʻOhana Care Speaker Series is free and open to the public; presented in partnership with Kalama Heights and is easily accessible for seniors, caregivers and families on Maui.

Registration is open and details can be found online at: ohanacaremaui.com/speaker-series

Event Details

March ʻOhana Care Speaker Series – Navigating End-of-Life Uncertainty.

March 25, 2026, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., followed by Q&A.

Kalama Heights, 101 Kanani Rd, Kīhei.

Cost: Free.

Adults, caregivers and family interested in understanding and preparing for life’s final chapter are encouraged to attend.