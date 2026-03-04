Maui 5K raises $83,000 for local schools 

15th annual Maui 5K at Maui Ocean Center

More than 1,500 Maui residents and visitors — some from as far away as Canada and Italy — ran and walked in last weekend’s 15th annual Maui 5K at Maui Ocean Center, raising a record $83,000 for Maui Nui schools.



“We had such a great turnout this year,” said Arlene Emerson, Maui 5K co-founder. “Not only did we have the most participation we’ve ever had, including runners and walkers from 28 states, but we also raised a record amount of money for local schools.”

Proceeds from the Maui 5K go directly back to the community, providing funding to Maui County schools. Nearly 50 schools participated in this year’s race, held the morning of March 1. The top 5 schools with the most participants were:

Kula Elementary School (117 participants) Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School (95 participants) Kamehameha Schools Maui (84 participants) Makawao Elementary School (83 participants) Carden Academy of Maui (78 participants)

In total, a record 1,503 participants made their way along the 5K course through Māʻalaea or walked an alternate mile-long loop. Twenty-five runners also participated virtually. Race results can be found at timelinehawaii.com.



Awards were presented to top finishers and door prizes included Maui Ocean Center family memberships, whale watching trips with Pacific Whale Foundation and roundtrip airfare on Alaska/Hawaiian Airlines. DJ Zeke kept the crowd moving and Planet Fitness provided some pre-race stretching. Post-race vendors included HMSA, Aloha Rock Gym and Healthy Kids Running Series Maui.



“We look forward to seeing everyone next year for the 16th annual Maui 5K on March 7, 2027,” Emerson said.

