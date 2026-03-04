Teran James Young Foundation to host online Climate Action meeting focused on regenerative agriculture, March 11

Kalo harvest. File PC: Wendy Osher

The Teran James Young Foundation invites the Maui community to a free public online meeting of its Climate Action Advisory Committee on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. HST via Zoom.

This month’s featured speaker is Bobby Pahia, founder of Hawaiʻi Taro Farm, who will lead a public conversation on regenerative agriculture and its vital role in climate resilience, food security, and Maui’s sustainable future.

As Maui continues to navigate environmental challenges and long-term recovery efforts, strengthening local food systems has become increasingly important. Drawing from his hands-on experience in land stewardship and sustainable food production, Pahia will share practical strategies to restore soil health, improve water stewardship, reduce carbon emissions, and build community-based resilience.

Regenerative agriculture offers tangible, community-driven solutions that reduce dependence on imported goods while restoring balance to island ecosystems. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about practical climate solutions, explore sustainable agriculture strategies, and engage in meaningful dialogue about Maui’s long-term resilience.

The Climate Action Advisory Committee meets monthly and welcomes residents, farmers, environmental advocates, policymakers, and anyone interested in renewable energy, sustainability, regenerative agriculture, and climate policy. Community participation is encouraged.

Event Details:

Topic: Regenerative Agriculture & Climate Resilience

Guest Speaker: Bobby Pahia, Hawaii Taro Farm

When: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. HST

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free and open to the public

Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84023960936?pwd=SitMNVdlakJXOWFGNkxJcktnYW9YZz09

Meeting ID: 840 2396 0936

Passcode: 179511

Community members are encouraged to attend and share this invitation.