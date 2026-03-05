Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa appoints Kaplan to Associate Director of Leisure Sales

Stefanie Kaplan

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announced the appointment of Stefanie Kaplan as Associate Director of Leisure Sales. In this role Kaplan will direct the resort’s leisure sales strategy, strengthen key travel partnerships and expand market presence for the oceanfront destination on Kāʻanapali Beach.

“Stefanie’s depth of experience and long-standing connection to both the Hyatt family and Maui make her a wonderful addition to our team,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “Her industry knowledge, relationship-driven approach, and passion for hospitality align perfectly with our commitment to creating memorable guest experiences.”

Kaplan recently celebrated her 31-year anniversary with Hyatt, with a career spanning several flagship properties, including Hyatt Regency Long Beach (15 years), Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa (16 years) and The Shay, Culver City (3.5 years). Throughout her tenure she has developed extensive expertise in leisure sales, client relationships and market development, earning a reputation for collaborative leadership and long-term partnership building.

“Joining the team at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is both an exciting professional milestone and a deeply personal moment for me,” said Kaplan. “Maui has long been a special place for my family and me. Over the years I have come to appreciate the island’s spirit of hospitality and sense of community. I am honored to now be part of a resort that reflects that same warmth and authenticity.I look forward to building strong partnerships while welcoming leisure travelers to discover all that the property has to offer.”

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa offers a dynamic resort experience through distinctive programming and amenities including award-winning dining, a rooftop astronomy program, immersive wildlife encounters, Maui’s only oceanfront full-service spa and salon, newly introduced pickleball facilities, and a beachfront pool featuring a 150-foot lava tube water slide. Marking its 45th anniversary in 2025, the resort continues to serve as a premier destination for both leisure and group travelers.

For more information on Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, visit www.hyattregencymaui.com.