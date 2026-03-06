25 orphaned kittens adopted through pet pilot foster program at WCCC

Inmates Sherri Ann Johnston and Paulette Paulich participate in the pilot pet foster program at the Women’s Community Correctional Center. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

On a Wednesday afternoon, inmate Sherri Ann Johnston softly stroked the head of an orphaned kitten as she held the young feline in her arms against her chest at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

Johnston is one of two women at WCCC who is taking care of orphaned kittens from the Hawaiian Humane Society as part of a 12-month pilot pet foster program, “Transforming Animal and Incarcerated Individuals’ Lives.” The pilot program is a partnership with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Hawaiian Humane Society.

DCR and HHS officials provided an update on the program during a news briefing at WCCC Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Since the program kicked off in October 2025, 25 orphaned kittens from the Humane Society that Johnston and inmate Paulette Paulich took care of have been adopted.

Staff veterinarians from the Humane Society gave each kitten a thorough physical examination to ensure they were ready for adoption.

Johnston and Paulich are currently taking care of two orphaned kitten siblings, a boy and girl that are approximately seven to eight weeks old.

Two orphaned kitten siblings are currently being cared for under the program at the Women’s Community Correctional Center. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

In 2024, the state Legislature appropriated $50,000 in general funds for the pilot pet foster program. Under the program, the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Foster Care team trained Johnston and Paulich, both minimum custody inmates, on how to tend to the orphaned kittens to help them thrive.

The pet foster mothers learned how to properly feed the furry animals as well as safely administer medications and treatments to vulnerable kittens.

In turn, the inmates developed useful skills to help them prepare for successful reintegration into the community upon their release.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson thanked the state Legislature for their support, particularly Sen. Glenn Wakai for his leadership in advocating for the program. He also acknowledged the Hawaiian Humane Society for their partnership and WCCC for their efforts to ensure the program runs smoothly.

Johnson also recognized the pet foster mothers for nurturing the orphaned kittens. They take great care of the young kittens, Johnson said. “At the same time, they’re learning how to take care of something other than themselves. They’re learning empathy.”

Through the program, Johnston said she has become more compassionate, patient and responsible. “They depend on me,” she said of the kittens.

Paulich said she too has become more tender-hearted. “It has changed me in a lot of ways,” she added.

During the news briefing, Sen. Glenn Wakai, who championed the pilot program when he served as chair of the Senate Public Safety and Military Affairs Committee, said the TAIIL Program helped the inmates develop soft skills. “The cats provide that level of rehabilitation by providing empathy, by providing kindness, by providing compassion, by teaching women a little bit more about responsibility. Those are important lessons to be taught by our furry friends,” Wakai said.

Hawaiian Humane Society President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Neubauer said, “We’re proud of what this partnership has accomplished in such a short time.”

“The women at the WCCC have provided care for some of our most vulnerable kittens, nurturing those recovering from upper respiratory infections, calicivirus, GI issues, and working patiently with undersocialized kittens who needed extra support. This program demonstrates the profound impact that compassion and dedicated care can have on both animals and people,” Neubauer added.

At the news briefing, Johnston said she’s so glad to have the opportunity to participate in the pilot pet foster pilot program. Being a pet foster mother to the orphaned kittens has sparked her interest in pursuing veterinary programs when she reenters the community upon her release. “I want to do this when I get out,” Johnston said.