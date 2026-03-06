Prolonged period of stormy weather in forecast next week

Satellite imagery (3.6.26). NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service is forecasting a prolonged period of stormy weather next week.

“A strong low pressure system will bring deep moisture over the state, leading to the potential for heavy rain, flash flooding and thunderstorms,” according to the NWS. “The threat for flash flooding could develop over Kaua’i County late Monday, spreading eastward to the entire state Tuesday and Wednesday, and persisting through the rest of the week.”

The NWS advises the public to take early action by cleaning out gutters, storm drains and culverts to prevent flooding and blocked water flow.

The NWS says trade wind weather will continue through this weekend with brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas of all islands. Winds will begin to shift out of the south from Sunday night into Monday as a strong cutoff low pressure system approaches from the northwest.

Strong southerly winds will draw deep tropical moisture northward, increasing the threat for widespread heavy rainfall and severe weather through much of next week.