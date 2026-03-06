Resort observatory program on Maui zooms in on ‘blood moon’ during lunar eclipse

Blood Moon. (3.3.26) Hyatt Regency Maui / Matt Fisher

A rare “blood moon” lunar eclipse was fully visible over Hawaiʻi on March 3, 2026, and guests at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa had a front-row seat. The resort hosted a special viewing under the clear skies of Maui, where travelers gathered to watch the lunar eclipse unfold in real time.

As the moon dimmed, guests viewed the celestial event through telescopes and binoculars.

“The gathering created a memorable shared moment as visitors from around the world looked skyward together above the Pacific. The event highlighted the island’s unique night-sky viewing opportunities, offering a reminder that beyond its beaches and sunsets, Maui is also an ideal place to witness rare astronomical events,” according to the resort.

The experience also highlighted the resort’s signature Tour of The Stars, led by NASA Ambassador Edward Mahoney, who has served as the resort’s Director of Astronomy for more than two decades. Hosted from the resort’s rooftop observatory, the program invites guests to explore the constellations over Maui’s clear skies, making the eclipse viewing an extension of one of the most immersive tourism experiences in Hawaiʻi.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa’s Tour of the Stars activity. File PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.