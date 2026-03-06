PC: Kapalua Wine & Chef Series at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua invites guests to experience a rare convergence of culinary mastery and island tradition with a line-up of guest chefs for the beloved Kapalua Wine & Chef Series this spring. Hosted at Banyan Tree, the resort’s premier coastal dining destination, this season’s lineup features an elite roster of internationally recognized chefs for a series of intimate, one-night-only dining events.

In partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s culinary team, Executive Chef Glenn Thompson, Executive Sous Chef Joshua Werksman, and Banyan Tree Chef de Cuisine Ignacio Carballo, the series fosters creative collaboration, offering a taste of what’s next in the culinary world as global culinary talent meets the incredible natural bounty of Maui. Each event features a meticulously crafted four-course menu paired with curated wine selections. Designed as a deep dive into culinary innovation, guests can engage directly with the masters behind the menus.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Executive Chef Glenn Thompson

The spring lineup for the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series includes:

Saturday, March 14: The Vineyard House Winery | Chef Jojo Vasquez A celebrated talent seen on Iron Chef America and Beat Bobby Flay – and a former chef de cuisine at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalu – Chef Jojo Vasquez brings more than two decades of culinary artistry to the evening. His menu will highlight island-inspired flavors, thoughtfully paired with the rare, small-production wines of The Vineyard House, complemented by special appearances from proprietors Jeremy and Asha Nickel.

Saturday, April 11: Rombauer Wines | Chef Andrew Le James Beard Award nominee Andrew Le, chef and owner of Honolulu's acclaimed The Pig & The Lady, is renowned for reimagining traditional Vietnamese cuisine into bold, contemporary creations. For this special evening, Le will reinterpret heritage flavors into modern culinary artistry, thoughtfully paired with the legendary, richly expressive wines of Rombauer.

James Beard Award nominee Andrew Le, chef and owner of Honolulu’s acclaimed The Pig & The Lady, is renowned for reimagining traditional Vietnamese cuisine into bold, contemporary creations. For this special evening, Le will reinterpret heritage flavors into modern culinary artistry, thoughtfully paired with the legendary, richly expressive wines of Rombauer. Saturday, May 16: Orin Swift Wines | Chef Zach Laidlaw

In May, the series spotlights Chef Zach Laidlaw, chef and farmer at Hua Momona Farms and a finalist on Next Level Chef with Gordon Ramsay. Known for his immersive, farm-driven approach, Laidlaw will present a four-course menu grounded in organic craftsmanship, artfully paired with the bold, expressive wines of Orin Swift.

For more information about the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series, visit banyantreekapalua.com or follow on Instagram @banyantreekapalua.



To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or follow on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 808-665-7089.