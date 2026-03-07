Laʻakea Village town hall event flier. Courtesy image

Laʻakea Village will host a community town hall meeting March 31 to share progress on a planned 22-unit affordable housing development in Pāʻia designed for adults with disabilities and support staff.

The meeting will run from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at the village site at 639 Baldwin Ave. Organizers said the session will provide updates on project infrastructure planning, funding efforts and development milestones.

For families supporting an adult with intellectual or developmental disabilities, the project represents an opportunity for specialized, long-term rental housing in a communal setting on Maui.

Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins will provide opening remarks. Executive Director Ashlee Klemperer is scheduled to present the project’s timeline and current milestones.

A question-and-answer panel will include representatives from Maui Architectural Group and land use planner Brett Davis. Attendees can provide input and ask about the design of the residential community.

Laʻakea Village officials said they are working with consultants and elected leaders to move the project forward. The plan includes a community center and shared green spaces alongside the rental homes.

Light refreshments will be served. Organizers are encouraging community participation and neighbor feedback during the session.