Brandi Carlile to perform at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Brandi Carlile.

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi announces a special concert on March 21, 2026, welcoming Brandi Carlile to the island. Oscar-nominee, 11-time Grammy-winner, two-time EMMY-winner and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Brandi Carlile will headline a performance for Lānaʻi Ocean Theatre Presents, a live concert series at the 600-seat open-air amphitheatre overlooking Hulopoe Bay. Guests of Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi are invited to enjoy complimentary admission to the evening concert.

Carlile looks inward on her newest album, “Returning To Myself” (Interscope Records/Lost Highway), produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. The top-of-the chart debuting album follows “Who Believes in Angels?,” a collaboration with her childhood hero Elton John, which was a nominee at the recent 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Carlile has worked with artists such as The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, P!nk and Dolly Parton, she has been named OUT Magazine’s Icon of the Year, awarded Billboard’s Women In Music Trailblazer Award and NMPA’s Songwriter Icon Award, and she is also the recipient of multiple awards from the Americana Music Association.

In celebration of the new music, Carlile will return to the road next month with The Human Tour, including arena shows across North America in February and March, and in the UK and Europe this fall.

Lānaʻi Ocean Theatre is seamlessly integrated with lush botanical gardens and art, including Anish Kapoor’s “Tall Tree and the Eye,” 2016. The Resort hosts activity-filled weekends featuring live music, special culinary events, cultural workshops, island activities and more throughout the year; visit the events page for current happenings on Lānaʻi.

Air inclusion is available for bookings through Dec. 31, 2026; explore offers here. For more information, or to make a reservation, visit a travel professional or the website.