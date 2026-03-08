Measles case confirmed in visitor on Oʻahu — DOH notifies public of exposure locations

Measles. PC: CDC

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health, State Laboratories Division has confirmed a case of measles in a vaccinated adult visitor to Oʻahu. The DOH is investigating the case to identify those who might have been exposed and is working with them to prevent the spread of disease.

The visitor had recently arrived in Hawaiʻi from a region of the continental United States with known measles transmission. After arrival, the visitor became ill, sought medical care, and is now recovering at a private residence on Oahu.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they visited the following locations during the specified times:

Oʻahu

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m.–4 p.m. — A gates and baggage claim area

Mar. 3, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Terminal 1 check-In, security, and A gates

Mar 4, 8:30 p.m.–11 p.m. — A gates and baggage claim area

Lāʻie Mormon Temple

Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Island

Hilo International Airport

March 3, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. — Gate areas, baggage claim

March 4, 6:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. — Check-in, security, and gate areas

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

March 3, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. — Visitors Center, other attractions

Hilo Siam Thai Restaurant

March 3, 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

Flight notifications have been issued for the airlines and airports through which the confirmed case traveled. The DOH is also reaching out directly to individuals who had known contact with the confirmed or suspected case. A medical advisory will be issued to healthcare providers statewide.

If you were at any of the above locations on the dates and times specified:

Not vaccinated? If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, MMR vaccine with varicella (MMRV) or a measles-only vaccine that is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Vaccine or immune globulin can be given to prevent measles if received shortly after exposure.

If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, MMR vaccine with varicella (MMRV) or a measles-only vaccine that is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Vaccine or immune globulin can be given to prevent measles if received shortly after exposure. Be vigilant. Watch for symptoms until three weeks after your last exposure.

Watch for symptoms Take the following actions if you notice the symptoms of measles: Immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Immunocompromised? Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms. Already vaccinated? If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action. Another dose? If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

Highly contagious

Measles is one of the most highly contagious viruses in the world. It spreads by direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. An infected person can spread measles to others from four days before developing the rash, through four days afterward. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room.

Symptoms of measles

Symptoms typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Fever greater than 101°F

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash usually appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

How to protect yourself

The best protection against measles is the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. All children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first dose is given at age 12-15 months and the second dose at 4-6 years of age. If you are planning to travel, consult your healthcare provider to determine whether an additional or earlier dose of MMR is recommended.

All adults born during or after 1957 should also have documentation of at least one MMR vaccination, unless they have had a blood test showing they are immune to measles or have had the disease. Certain adults at higher risk of exposure to measles (e.g., post-secondary school students, international travelers and healthcare personnel) need a second dose of MMR vaccine, at least four weeks after the first dose.

If you are exposed and not protected

If you are not protected against measles and are exposed to someone with the disease, contact your healthcare provider immediately:

The MMR vaccine may prevent or lessen the severity of measles if given with 72 hours of exposure

Immune globulin (a blood product containing antibodies to the measles virus) may prevent or lessen the severity of measles if given within six days of exposure.

If you are not protected against measles, believe you have been exposed and cannot reach your healthcare provider promptly, please call the DOH Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586, or call the Disease Investigation Branch at 808-586-8362.

There is no specific medication to treat measles once a person is infected. Care of patients with measles consists mainly of ensuring adequate intake of fluids, bed rest and fever control. Patients with complications may need treatment specific to their problem.

Contact your healthcare provider to get the MMR vaccine.

For more information about measles, visit: