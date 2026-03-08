Utility work to periodically close one lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway, March 9-13

Kāʻanapali Parkway. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying highway users that one lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) will periodically be closed for utility work.

Sections of the right northbound lane between Fleming Road and the intersection at Kāʻanapali Parkway/Hālelo Street may be intermittently closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13 and from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, for roving Hawaiian Telcom utility work. One lane will be open for through traffic. The majority of the work will be along the mauka shoulder.

All work is weather permitting.