Powerful kona storm to impact the state this week

A powerful kona storm will begin impacting the western end of the state as early as Tuesday, then spread across the remainder of the island chain by midweek.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement, noting that while flash flooding remains a major concern, confidence is increasing that strong to severe thunderstorms may develop Wednesday into the weekend.

Damaging winds will likely be the primary hazard with these storms. In addition to the heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorm threat, strong and potentially damaging kona winds are possible late in the week and into the weekend, according to the NWS.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Niʻihau and Kauaʻi beginning Tuesday morning and on Oʻahu beginning Tuesday evening. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight for the Pailolo Channel-ʻAlenuihāhā Channel-Big Island leeward waters-Big Island southeast waters.