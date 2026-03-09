Hawaiian Electric monitoring severe weather, preparing for potential impacts

With the severe weather including thunderstorms and flash flooding forecast for later in the week, Hawaiian Electric reports it is proactively preparing to respond.

The company urges customers to review family and business emergency plans, ensure they have supplies they need on hand, and keep close watch on the development of the storm. Preparation and safety tips are available at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter.

Detailed tips also may be found in a free Handbook for Emergency Preparedness, which can be downloaded from online at hawaiianelectric.com/prepare. It is available in English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Korean, and Vietnamese languages, as well as a version for children.

How HECO prepares for severe weather

Conduct extensive training to prepare employees to respond safely and as quickly as possible to storms and other emergencies.

Conduct outreach with federal, state and local agencies to ensure coordination of response efforts.

Prepare and strengthen infrastructure throughout the year by: Doing ongoing vegetation management Inspecting and upgrading poles, power lines, transformers, and other equipment Conducting ongoing maintenance of generating units



For your safety

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to make safety their top priority, and to take the following safety precautions, as appropriate:

Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, emergency generators, battery-operated (hand-crank or solar) radios, light sticks, and lanterns to be sure they are operational, and buy extra batteries.

If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go should the need for evacuation occurs. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.

If you plan to use a ladder while preparing your home for the storm, note the location of power lines before you begin. Be sure that ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you – and the ends of the tools you’re using – stay at least 10 feet away from power lines. Before lowering a TV antennae or satellite dish, make sure to turn off and unplug the TV.

If you plan to use a portable generator after the storm, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Most counties will suspend trash and debris pickup before a storm. Please do not trim trees now, as high winds can turn cut branches into dangerous, flying debris. However, if you have already trimmed trees, please help to prevent outages by tying down or securing any of those loose branches or other debris.

How to stay informed

