Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership with Mennonite Disaster Service, reached a major milestone in long-term wildfire recovery with the completion of their first two rebuilt homes in Lahaina.

On March 6, 2026, over nearly 100 community leaders, volunteers, partner organizations, and supporters gathered for two private home blessings and dedications to celebrate the Yadao and Kahahane families’ return home and recognize the collective efforts that made these rebuilds possible.

The newly constructed homes include a 5-bedroom, 2-bath home for the Yadao family and a 2-bedroom, 1-bath home for the Kahahane family, both completed in just five months. For these families, the blessings marked an emotional moment after nearly three years of uncertainty following the Lahaina wildfire – a powerful step forward as they begin a new chapter.

“I just want to say thank you to all the organizations that had a part in this. Not only do we now have that feeling of comfort, safety, and peace in our brand new home, but we also met so many wonderful, heartfelt people during this rebuild process,” said Bhejay Yadao. “From the beginning we didn’t know who or how we could move forward, but it truly has been a journey to see our family go from being anxious and scared of the unknown to now knowing we can finally return home.”

“The rebuilding process and completion of this beautiful new home represents a second chance in life post-disaster,” said Clint Kahahane. “With the collaboration and partnerships formed among the participating groups – Hoʻōla LTRG, Cajudoy Construction, Lahaina Community Land Trust, Hawai’i Community Lending Program, and the skilled builders of MDS who designed this home – I have immense gratitude to be able to once again be home in Lahaina.”

For those involved in the rebuilding effort, the blessing events reflect the compassion and collaboration of many individuals and organizations working together to help Lahaina families rebuild their lives.

“Seeing these homes completed is a powerful reminder that progress is happening,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director of Hoʻōla LTRG. “Every step forward brings more hope to families who are still waiting to rebuild, and it shows what can happen when people come together with a shared commitment to support Lahaina’s recovery.”

“With over 7,500 hours of joyful labor, MDS volunteers are honored to have been partners in this labor of love to bring the Yadao and Kahahane families back home to Lahaina,” said Don Rheinheimer, Project Coordinator–Hawaiʻi for Mennonite Disaster Service.

Lahaina property owners interested in learning more about the rebuilding process or seeking assistance are encouraged to contact Hoʻōla LTRG for more information about its long-term recovery and home rebuilding efforts. Visit www.mauilongtermrecovery.org or email info@mauilongtermrecovery.org.



Hoʻōla LTRG is currently seeking resources and partners to help complete the next 10 homes for Lahaina families working to rebuild. Anyone interested in supporting the effort through electrical, plumbing, or masonry services, building materials, contractor discounts, or financial contributions is encouraged to contact Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director of Hoʻōla LTRG, at 808-298-6673 or email rhonda@mauilongtermrecovery.org.

Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group is a nonprofit organization supporting survivors of the August 2023 Maui wildfires through coordinated long-term recovery efforts. Working in collaboration with nonprofit, faith-based, governmental, and community partners, Hoʻōla LTRG focuses on disaster case management, stabilization support, volunteer coordination, and rebuilding assistance to help families move toward stability and a place to call home. www.mauilongtermrecovery.org

Mennonite Disaster Service recruits, organizes, and empowers volunteers to repair and rebuild the homes of those impacted by disasters in the United States and Canada. These disaster survivors are homeowners who would not otherwise have the means to recover. Responding with Christian love, MDS works to restore hope as they bring people back home. www.mds.org