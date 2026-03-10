2026 traffic deaths serve as a reminder to exercise vigilance, safety on Hawaiʻi’s roads

File PC: Maui Now.

Traffic fatalities heading into 2026 have shown a decrease compared to the same period in 2025. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is encouraged that there were 15 fewer traffic deaths so far this year and reminds all road users to follow the rules of the road and look out for one another.

As 2026 continues, the early traffic fatalities remind us that every decision on the road matters, according to department officials. Preliminary data shows that speed contributed to nearly half of the 16 fatal crashes, impairment is suspected in several cases — and two lives could possibly have been saved by use of a seatbelt or helmet. With six pedestrians, one motorcycle rider and one ATV rider among the victims, HDOT is stressing continued vigilance and safer choices.

“We’ve seen traffic fatalities cut in half as compared to last year and we need to double down on our combined efforts to keep all highway users safe,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Mahalo to police and sheriffs for targeted enforcement — and to drivers for improving our safety through actions and apps like our Safe Roads Challenge.”

HDOT introduced the Safe Roads Challenge in January 2026 and 1,704 Hawai‘i drivers have signed up to learn more about their driving, get safe driving tips and compete for prizes. Drivers can learn more about how to sign up and the monthly and grand prizes at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/hawaii-safe-roads-challenge/

HDOT is also continuing work on safety projects such as the installation of traffic signals on Kailua Road at its intersections with Uluoa Street and Ulumanu Drive and the expansion of the Red-Light and Speed Safety Camera program. For a full list of active safety projects and planned infrastructure countermeasures, see https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/Safety-Goals-2026/94wy-jt7r

This session, the Legislature is considering several traffic safety bills. Many focus on familiar issues like impaired driving, speeding, pedestrian safety, e-bikes and driver and vehicle requirements.

“As the needs and risks on our roadways evolve, we are continuing to advance legislation that strengthens safety for all who travel Hawaiʻi’s roads,” said House Transportation Committee Chair, Rep. Darius Kila. “We all have loved ones waiting for us at home, so let’s each do our part to arrive alive.”

HDOT is supporting the following bills and encourages anyone interested in safety to review the bills via