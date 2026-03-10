Mayor Bissen signs emergency proclamation, ahead of strong kona storm

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. File PC: (10.18.23) Wendy Osher

To prepare for a powerful kona storm, Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation today, March 10, 2026, that lets the county access state and federal assistance and streamlines procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed.

County of Maui officials are encouraging visitors and residents to be ready for a powerful kona storm slated to impact Maui County and other counties in the state this week and into the weekend. National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Maui County in effect from Wednesday morning through Saturday afternoon.

“The County is actively preparing for the potential impacts of this strong Kona low storm, including heavy rain, severe flooding and damaging wind,” Mayor Bissen said. “We encourage everyone in Maui County to take time now to prepare, stay alert and look out for one another.”

Ahead of the kona low, Maui Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with other County of Maui departments, as well as state and nongovernment partners, to mitigate potential storm impacts.

Other County preparations include the following:

Department of Human Concerns confirmed with Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku that beds and other resources are available for unsheltered individuals. Unsheltered individuals seeking dry shelter during the storm may go directly to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku and must sign in at the operations desk for assistance.

MEMA has been working with Red Cross and other partners to identify shelters that can be opened in potentially vulnerable areas should storm impacts warrant evacuation.

Department of Public Works has been inspecting and clearing storm drains/culverts and lowering sand plugs where necessary; completed assessments of all flood control systems to ensure they are in good condition; checked that all storm response equipment has been fueled and tested; positioned sandbags and traffic control devices for deployment if needed.

The County Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management have prepped all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. Crews are on standby and ready to respond if needed.

MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said that visitors and residents should stay informed, create an emergency plan, prepare an emergency kit, secure property and look out for one another.

“Due to damaging wind, rain and flooding predicted with this kona low, everyone is encouraged to be prepared,” Lonokailua-Hewett said. “Please take care of your households and check in on kūpuna, keiki, family, friends and neighbors. Looking out for one another helps keep our entire community safe.”

NWS said that a “large and powerful” kona storm northwest of the state will pack considerable flash flooding for Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and then Maui County and the Big Island. Persistent bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms may produce intense rainfall rates, leading to rapid rises in streams and flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.