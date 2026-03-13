Downed trees on Haleakalā Crater Road and Hāna Highway; flooding on Lower Kula Road

Crater Road on the way to Haleakalā National Park. Maui Now file photo. PC: file

(11:57 am., March 13, 2026) Haleakalā Crater Road is closed from Kekaulike Avenue due to multiple downed trees. There is closed to local traffic until further notice. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

(12:20 p.m, March 13, 2026) Lower Kula Road is closed between the addresses 5321 and 5360 due to flooding.

(12:20 p.m., March 13, 2026) Trees are down on Hāna Highway at mile markers 23, 25, and 29. The road is passable at mile marker 23. Road is blocked at mile marker 25 and Maui Police are at mile marker 29. A crew is responding.