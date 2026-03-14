Upcountry shelter opened at 7 tonight at Hannibal Tavares Community Center

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center. PC: County of Maui.

In coordination with the Maui Emergency Management Agency and the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, an Upcountry shelter was opened at 7 tonight at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Shelters provide cots, food and water. Bring bedding, along with essential supplies and medications. Pets are permitted if they are in crates or cages.

Shelter locations are:

(NEW) Upcountry: Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Makawao

Lānaʻi: Lānaʻi High & Elementary School Gym, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City

East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

Central Maui: Maui High School Gym, 660 Lono Ave., Kahului

Molokaʻi: Kaunakakai Gym, 180 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym: 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

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While no evacuation orders are currently in place, the shelters have been opened proactively to provide a safe space for residents and visitors. The duration of the shelters will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional sites will open if further needs arise, according to MEMA.

A strong, prolonged kona storm is bringing periods of heavy rain and flash flooding to Maui County and the rest of the state.

For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to MEMA alerts at https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.